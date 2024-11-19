Jake Paul Called Out By Heavyweight Champ Daniel Dubois, 'Let's Get It On'

Boxing fans want to see Jake Paul take on a "real" challenge after beating Mike Tyson ... and well, they might get their wish -- 'cause heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois just called him out for a fight.

The 27-year-old IBF title holder extended the offer to El Gallo ... saying, "Hi Jake, good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out."

"Let's get it on."

Jake shared screenshots of the direct message from Dubois ... with his response being a ticket dispenser with the comment, "Get in line."

"Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha," Jake added on X. "But f*** it…"

Jake said he'll have his Most Valuable Promotions partner Nakisa Bidarian reach out to Dubois' people to get him in line "for the throne" ... which he has no problem with, as he has a bigger fanbase than light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, who also expressed interest in scheduling a bout.