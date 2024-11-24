Mike Tyson Gets $125K Offer To Host Christmas Party In Chaps

'Tis the season to see Mike Tyson's ass again?? That's at least what one male revue is hoping ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the boxing legend is getting a hefty offer to host a holiday bash with his viral buns on full display!!

The folks over at Kings of Hustler in Las Vegas tell TMZ Sports they were among the millions of people who saw Iron Mike's ass during the Nov. 15 fight night on Netflix ... and shortly after his NSFW moment, they knew they wanted more.

As a result, the joint is now offering Tyson a $125,000 check ... just to show up and sport some chaps AND a banana hammock during its holiday festivities.

"We've been in the business of entertaining and pushing boundaries for years, and we think Mike Tyson’s playful side is exactly what our Cowboy Christmas Party needs," KOH's general manager Brittany Rose said.

"We know he’s not afraid to have some fun, and we’re offering him the opportunity to do so with a hefty sum," Rose said, "Plus, we think it’ll be a night to remember for everyone in attendance."

The breakdown of the offer from King of Hustlers -- one of the hottest male strip clubs in Sin City -- is $100K, plus $25K just for accepting the invitation.

Tyson received another proposal after his ass went viral ... CamSoda, an adult website, offered $250K to flaunt his booty again for one hour.