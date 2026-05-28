Claude Lemieux Died By Suicide

Claude Lemieux, 4x Stanley Cup-winning NHL player, died by suicide, TMZ Sports has learned.

Lemieux was 60 years old.

Our sources tell us the 21-season NHL vet was found Thursday morning at a business in Florida, which is owned by his family.

Lemieux -- known for his fiery and aggressive play on the ice -- spent 21 seasons in the league, playing for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks.

Claude reached the pinnacle of his sport on four occasions, winning the Cup in 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2000. In '95, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the top playoff performer.

Lemieux is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children.

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