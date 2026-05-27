'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets' Autopsy Report Revealed

Darrell Sheets' autopsy report shows the toxicology report came back negative.

The "Storage Wars" star's blood was tested for cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs, Us Weekly reports ... but ultimately officials determined Sheets had no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Sheets was described as a "well-developed, well-nourished adult male" in the report as well.

We broke the story ... Sheets was found dead in his Arizona home last month -- with police telling us he was found with what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Other members of the "Storage Wars" family shared loving tributes after Sheets' passing ... with Rene Nezhoda also saying he knew Sheet was being cyberbullied before his passing.

Sheets' son Brandon penned a goodbye letter to his father on social media ... which read, in part, "I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is 'Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'"

Sheets was 67.

RIP