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'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets' Autopsy Report Revealed

Darrell Sheets Autopsy Report Released ... Toxicology Results

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Darrell Sheets' autopsy report shows the toxicology report came back negative.

The "Storage Wars" star's blood was tested for cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs, Us Weekly reports ... but ultimately officials determined Sheets had no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Remembering Darrell Sheets
Launch Gallery
Remembering Darrell Sheets Launch Gallery
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Sheets was described as a "well-developed, well-nourished adult male" in the report as well.

We broke the story ... Sheets was found dead in his Arizona home last month -- with police telling us he was found with what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

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STOP THE BULLYING!
Video: Darrell Sheets Was Victimized by Cyberbullying Before His Death, Co-Star Reveals

Other members of the "Storage Wars" family shared loving tributes after Sheets' passing ... with Rene Nezhoda also saying he knew Sheet was being cyberbullied before his passing.

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Sheets' son Brandon penned a goodbye letter to his father on social media ... which read, in part, "I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is 'Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'"

Sheets was 67.

RIP

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