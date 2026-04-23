'Storage Wars' Star Dave Hester Says Frenemy Darrell Sheets' Was Family

Another star of "Storage Wars" has broken their silence about the sudden death of Darrell Sheets ... and this one is quite notable.

Dave Hester posted a video tribute on Thrusday ... saying he was heartbroken to learn Darrell apparently took his own life ... and that he hopes the man is "in a better place."

Not long after we broke the news of Darrell's death ... Dave told TMZ ... he and Darrell played up their fan-favorite heated rivalry for the cameras -- but deep down, they liked one another.

Fans of the A&E series know ... the two men locked horns on a regular basis when bidding on storage units ... and delighted in getting under each other's skin with both successful scores as well as busts.

In the video ... Dave said even though Darrell was not currently a part of the show ... he is part of the 'SW' family -- and they will miss him.

Play video content DECEMBER 2016 Video: The Last Time We Saw Darrell Sheets TMZ.com

A spokesperson for A&E tells TMZ ... "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

All told, Darrell appeared in 163 episodes of "Storage Wars" ... and he also made guest appearances on Jay Leno's late-night talk show and Rachael Ray's cooking series.