'Storage Wars' Star Brandi Passante Shares Emotional Tribute to Darrell Sheets

"Storage Wars" star Brandi Passante is honoring Darrell Sheets after his shocking suicide ... saying she's at a "loss for words" in an emotional Instagram post.

She reacted to the heartbreaking news of the A&E star's death Wednesday, saying her heart hurts for his loved ones ... and urged people who are struggling to get help.

She pleaded, in part, "I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone. Please reach out for help." Brandi's emotional message was paired with a selfie with Darrell as well as BTS images of them together.

Her post came after Darrell's frenemy René Nezhoda also paid tribute to Darrell. He told TMZ ... while the pair was always at odds on TV, they were actually friends deep down. He also said he hopes police look into the claims Darrell was cyberbullied before his death.

The Lake Havasu Police Department confirmed to TMZ Thursday they are aware of the cyberbullying accusations and they are part of an "active investigation."

We broke the sad news ... authorities responded to his Arizona home early yesterday after receiving a call about a deceased person, and they determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As we noted, his death is shocking ... especially because he was seen smiling with a fan just hours before he ended his life.

Darrell retired from "Storage Wars" in 2023 and relocated to Lake Havasu to focus on his new store, Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

He was 67.

RIP