'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Dead at 67

"Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets is dead, TMZ has confirmed.

Lake Havasu Police in Arizona tell TMZ Sheets apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at his house at about 2 AM Wednesday, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene ... his body has been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

Darrell was a fan favorite on "Storage Wars" before retiring to Lake Havasu, Arizona, where he was operating an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

He's had some health issues in the past, which we've told you about ... in March 2019, Darrell was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. He ended up needing surgery.

Play video content DECEMBER 2016 Video: The Last Time We Saw Darrell Sheets TMZ.com

The last time we got Darrell on camera was way back in December 2016 in Hollywood ... and he talked to our photog about some contract disputes and his relationship with A&E

All told, Darrell appeared in 163 episodes of "Storage Wars" ... and he also made guest appearances on Jay Leno's late-night talk show and Rachael Ray's cooking series.

Darrell was 67.

RIP