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Former Miss Teen Universe Shot to Death in Mexico

Mexican Beauty Queen Dead at 27 ... Mother-in-Law Reportedly Under Investigation

By TMZ Staff
Published
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A former beauty queen from Mexico was found shot to death in her apartment ... and, according to local reports, authorities are looking into two of her family members.

Carolina Flores Gomez was found with a gunshot wound to her head Wednesday, April 15, according to Reporte Indigo.

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Authorities told the outlet they believed Gomez was killed Wednesday.

According to the Mexico City Prosecutor's Office ... the investigation is underway -- with authorities having considered the possible involvement of Gomez's mother-in-law, Erika Maria. Gomez's husband and mother-in-law were reportedly in the apartment at the time of her death, Univision reports.

Gomez won Miss Teen Universe for Baja California in 2017. She was 27.

RIP

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