Influencer Zepa Dead at 26

Popular Japanese content creator Zepa has died ... according to an announcement shared on her official X account.

The post explains Zepa "passed away unexpectedly" ... and apologizes for having to deliver the disturbing news to fans.

A funeral for family members was held, the post states ... before finishing off by thanking Zepa's fans for their love and support during this difficult time.

Zepa had more than 1 million followers across social media ... rising to fame by sharing comedy and lifestyle content.

However, it seems Zepa dealt with some serious personal issues ... especially when it came to alcohol. For instance, on March 20, Zepa posted a video which showed her arms covered in bruises -- claiming "booze" caused it.

On March 31, Zepa wrote, "It seems that the average lifespan for alcohol dependency is around 50 years old... Have I already passed the halfway mark...?" ... seemingly implying she was dependent on it.

To be clear, no cause of death for Zepa has been revealed.

She was 26.