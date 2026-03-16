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Influencer Alejo Little Dead at 33

Influencer Alejo Little Dead at 33

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Alejo Little -- a Colombian influencer known for sharing his life with a form of skeletal dysplasia -- has died.

Alejo's friend, Carlos Feria, confirmed his passing in an Instagram post, writing, "Today I woke up to some bad news, and it's that a friend of mine passed away."

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It's unclear what caused Alejo's death, but he posted a TikTok on March 2, appearing to use an oxygen tank.

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He wrote ... "When you've already hit rock bottom but you're tired of so much fixing things and you long to find a float on the surface that will finally save you."

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Alejo -- whose real name was David Alejandro Peláez Marín -- garnered a combined 4.2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok by documenting his life at just under 3 feet tall.

He was 33.

RIP

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