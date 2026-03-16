Influencer Alejo Little Dead at 33

Alejo Little -- a Colombian influencer known for sharing his life with a form of skeletal dysplasia -- has died.

Alejo's friend, Carlos Feria, confirmed his passing in an Instagram post, writing, "Today I woke up to some bad news, and it's that a friend of mine passed away."

It's unclear what caused Alejo's death, but he posted a TikTok on March 2, appearing to use an oxygen tank.

He wrote ... "When you've already hit rock bottom but you're tired of so much fixing things and you long to find a float on the surface that will finally save you."

Alejo -- whose real name was David Alejandro Peláez Marín -- garnered a combined 4.2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok by documenting his life at just under 3 feet tall.

He was 33.