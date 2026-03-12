Food Influencer Ben Wood Dead at 43

Popular food influencer Ben Wood has died ... and the tragedy occurred while he was attempting to rescue someone drowning in Chile.

According to reports ... Wood, his partner, and his father saw a woman struggling in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile, and they rushed to save her. Both men and women were swept out to sea during the rescue attempt and drowned. The bodies were recovered by the Chilean Navy. The unidentified woman's partner, who also rushed in, survived.

Wood was a popular food vlogger from Connecticut who lived in Chile with his family ... and he was known for sharing fun videos of himself tasting local Chilean drinks and cuisine.

In a message posted to his social media, Wood's daughter said in part ... "My parents had a great love for their work, their lives, and their passion. And now, look mom! Look dad! March 9th will be for you guys and for remembering how you guys gave your lives for others, like you did many times before. I hope to see your friends (my uncles and aunts) these days of hurt but also celebration. I love you guys from here to the sky."

Ben was 43.