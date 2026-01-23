Indonesian Influencer Lula Lahfah Found Dead at 26

Tragic news out of Indonesia -- popular internet personality Lula Lahfah has died at the age of 26.

The influencer was found dead Friday evening inside an apartment building in the Dharmawangsa neighborhood of South Jakarta, according to security officers at the scene.

The news was confirmed by a Metro Jaya Police spokesperson, who said South Jakarta Police are still processing the crime scene and coordinating with Lula’s family as the investigation continues.

CNN reports Lula had been dealing with several health issues and even spent New Year’s in the hospital for physical discomfort she was experiencing.

Lahfah had more than 3.3 million followers across IG and TikTok, where she shared lifestyle and beauty content ... her final post went up just two days ago, on January 21.

Her BF, Reza Oktovian of the band Weird Genius, canceled a scheduled show Friday -- just hours before news of Lula’s death became public.

She was 26.