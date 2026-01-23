Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Good Morning, Vietnam' Actor, Comedian Floyd Vivino Dead at 74

By TMZ Staff
Published
Absolute tragedy in the comedy world ... beloved comedian and actor Floyd Vivino -- better known as Uncle Floyd -- has died at the age of 74.

The news was announced by his brother Jerry on Facebook late Thursday night ... he revealed Floyd passed away peacefully at 6:05 PM on January 22 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ongoing health issues.

Jerry wrote, "Rest in peace big brother. You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans," adding the family will hold a private funeral, with a public celebration of life to be announced later.

Floyd was a massive cultural fixture in New Jersey, best known for his long-running local variety series, "The Uncle Floyd Show," which aired from 1974 to 2001.

Rocking his signature porkpie hat and plaid coat, Uncle Floyd became a cult favorite -- eventually welcoming major guests and fans like The Ramones, Jon Bon Jovi, and Cyndi Lauper.

Floyd's popularity continued to grow outside NJ, appearing in projects such as "Good Morning, Vietnam," "Law & Order" and "Cosby."

RIP

