'Two Ways With Erica Mena' Contestant Pee Wee Dead at 23, Man Charged With Murder

A contestant on Erica Mena's reality dating show was fatally shot in St. Louis ... and prosecutors have already charged a man with murder in connection with the death.

"Two Ways With Erica Mena" contestant Pee Wee was found shot early Wednesday morning and he died at the scene ... according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Pee Wee -- government name Jardyn Walker -- had been reported missing Tuesday night and was last seen delivering packages for his job in the University City area ... according to the University City Police Department.

UCPD says Pee Wee was supposed to meet his sister at the Amazon Hazelwood plant for a ride home, but he never showed up ... leading to an investigation.

Law enforcement says Pee Wee was found in an alley near where his cell phone was pinging in the city's Central West End ... and police connected the shooting to an earlier call for shots fired.

Police say when they responded to the shots fired call Tuesday night, they saw a car quickly leaving the area ... officers stopped the car and found 27-year-old Jamaal Jones inside the car, armed with a weapon ... and he was arrested.

Prosecutors have since charged Jones with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in connection to Pee Wee's death ... and we have obtained his mug shot.

Pee Wee competed for Erica's love on her Zeus Network reality dating show ... and Erica is taking to Instagram to remember him.

She posted several Instagram Stories with photos of Pee Wee along with emojis of broken hearts and doves ... she also wrote, "I'm so sorry" and "Crushed."

His costar Celina Powell tells TMZ ... "Peewee was genuinely such a light on the show, kept everyone laughing & really kept in touch with everyone once filming wrapped. He was always meant to be a star, my heart really goes out to his family and loved ones 💔"

Pee Wee was just 23.