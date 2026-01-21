Kris Boyd Still Dealing W/ Complications From Shooting As Alleged Gunman Indicted

The man who allegedly shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside of a restaurant in November 2025 was indicted on several charges -- including attempted murder -- on Wednesday ... as the NFL player continues to deal with complications from the injuries he sustained.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced on Wednesday that 20-year-old Frederick Green was charged in the New York State Supreme Court on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

"As alleged, Frederick Green fired two shots outside of a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, nearly turning a physical altercation into a fatal one," Bragg said.

"Gun violence has no place in Manhattan. My thoughts are with the victim who continues to heal from this near-fatal shooting."

Boyd was struck in the groin and abdomen at 2 AM on November 16, 2025, after Green allegedly fired two shots during a fight that broke out.

A bullet fragment entered Boyd's vein and his pulmonary artery before lodging into his lung. Bragg said that Boyd is still dealing with complications from the gunshot wound.

Boyd shared updates throughout his recovery, including a hospital pic in December when he said he started to breathe on his own again.

Just a few days ago, he revealed he needed multiple cardiovascular surgeries after the incident.