Texans' Kris Boyd Gets Racist DMs After Pushing Coach During NFL Playoff Game

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd says he's been getting racist messages after he was caught on camera pushing his coach Saturday ... insisting they've been coming "every second" since his forgettable moment.

In one of the DMs, which Boyd shared on his Instagram Stories late Sunday night ... a fan called him a "stupid ass n****r."

Boyd called the world "wicked" in a caption on the screen grab ... but added, "I'll be the example to still shine love and light no matter the circumstances."

Boyd's shove happened just seconds into the Texans' playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium ... after he got a penalty for celebrating following a long kickoff return.

Another look at Texans CB Kris Boyd shoving his special teams coach Frank Ross. pic.twitter.com/dvpwL05Fhj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2025 @AdamSchefter

Houston special teams coordinator Frank Ross appeared to be upset with Boyd for his behavior ... and that's when Boyd put two hands on his chest and pushed.

Boyd knew he was in the wrong following the game -- which the Texans lost 23-14 -- as he issued a big mea culpa during a sit-down with reporters.

Play video content x/@aaronwilson_nfl

"That's not in my character," Boyd said. "I love everybody here. I love my coaches. I'd never disrespect nobody."