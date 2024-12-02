Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Apologizes For Trevor Lawrence Hit, Calls Out Racist Fans

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is issuing a mea culpa to Trevor Lawrence over his controversial hit on Sunday ... saying he never intended to hurt the Jaguars quarterback -- and calling out "racist" and "Islamophobic" fans in the process.

The 27-year-old released the statement on X ... claiming while he always plays with intensity, he doesn't purposely try to take anyone out of competition.

"My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're still able to get up and play the next play," he said. "And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it's not personal it's just competition!"

As for the contact -- which happened as Lawrence was attempting to slide -- Al-Shaair said he "genuinely" didn't see the former No. 1 pick giving himself up on the play until it was too late.

Lawrence was carted off the field ... and a scuffle between both teams ensued.

"To Trevor i genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening," Al-Shaair added.

In fact, he went on to say he had a chat with Lawrence before the game ... and shared how happy he was to see him back doing his thing on the field after dealing with other injuries.

Al-Shaair doesn't blame Lawrence's Jags teammates one bit for coming to their guy's defense ... but one thing he will not tolerate is the alleged hate he received from football fans following the incident.

Brutal hit on Jacksonville #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence by Aziz Al-Shaair. Al-Shaair was ejected and Lawrence was carted off. #NFL pic.twitter.com/IrMr0HAywY — Justin Time Sports (@JTIMESPORTS) December 1, 2024 @JTIMESPORTS