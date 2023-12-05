Trevor Lawrence's Wife 'Overwhelmed' By Positive Messages After QB's Injury

Trevor Lawrence's wife says dozens of Jaguars fans have reached out to throw their support behind her and her hubby after the star QB was injured Monday night ... flooding her social media inbox with positive messages.

Marissa Lawrence shared a screen recording of some of the DMs she says she received just after Trevor appeared to badly injure his ankle in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville's home tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trevor Lawrence tried to get up, fell back down, and the entire stadium gasped.



He's headed to the locker room with help. This sucks.pic.twitter.com/kX3GnJlZna https://t.co/UYVJV6ewNO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2023 @MySportsUpdate

Almost all of the messages seemed to contain some kind of prayer for Trevor ... something Marissa said she was super grateful for.

"Really overwhelmed by people's kindness and love," she said in the clip of the fans' messages. "Just wanted to share something positive and thank everyone truly for your prayers and support."

Trevor went down in a heap of pain as he was trying to lead the Jaguars to a win ... and on Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said his 24-year-old signal-caller was dealing with a high-ankle sprain.