Trevor Lawrence Selected By Jacksonville Jaguars With First Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

The pick is in ... and the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially taken Clemson superstar QB Trevor Lawrence first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft!!

The selection should surprise literally no one -- the 21-year-old has been at the top of the draft boards ever since he declared for the draft in January.

Lawrence -- who decided to spend his big moment with his fam in South Carolina -- was visibly pleased to hear his name called Thursday night ... hugging his new wife, Marissa Mowry as Roger Goodell announced the pick.

Lawrence was as good as it gets for the Tigers -- winning a national title as a true freshman in 2018.

He also led Clemson to the championship game in 2020, but fell to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers ... marking his first collegiate loss. In fact, dating back to his high school football days, Lawrence has yet to lose a regular-season game.

Lawrence finished his college career with an insane 34-2 record -- the most wins in school history.

Unfortunately, that winning streak is most likely coming to an end during his rookie season -- the Jags were pretty bad in 2020 with a 1-15 record.

But, now, JAX has college football coaching legend Urban Meyer on board ... and he's teaming up with the Heisman finalist to change the culture within the organization.

Now that the first domino has fallen, the next question is -- where the heck are the rest of the QBs in the draft going??