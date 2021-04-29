2021 NFL Draft Fashion The Good, The Bad And The Gaudy!!!

The Good, The Bad And The Gaudy!!!

The NFL draft festivities have made a return to normalcy ... which means one thing -- EXPENSIVE SUITS ARE BACK, BABY!!!

Twelve of college football's best players have arrived in Cleveland for the big night ... and so far, most of the dudes are looking dapper as hell!

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith crushed it in a bowtie and a pin with his initials on it!

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons CRUSHED it in a navy blue suit with a black turtle neck ... while Florida tight end Kyle Pitts killed it in a green suit and bow tie.

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle opted for the no-tie fit.

Two of the top quarterbacks in the selection show, meanwhile, went with more muted looks ... both Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones and BYU QB Zach Wilson had little to no flash at all.

Of course, it's all a welcome site regardless ... 'cause just 12 months ago, there was NO in-person draft due to the COVID pandemic.

The 2020 show was held entirely virtually ... and most prospects opted for casual loungewear.