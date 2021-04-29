NFL Prospects Get Personal Family Pods For Draft Night

Kyle Pitts and Mac Jones will have personal spots to chill while they wait to hear their names called at the NFL Draft on Thursday ... with the league hooking up all the prospects and their families with their very own backstage pods!!

... and it's all in the name of COVID-19 awareness!!

Of course, the 2021 draft in Cleveland is going to look a LOT different this year ... with players, families and fans returning to the event after COVID-19 forced the 2020 draft to go totally virtual.

There are some strict protocols in place -- attendees in the stands will have to be FULLY vaccinated ... and any other fans enjoying the festivities will be required to wear masks at all times (except for drinking and eating).

Folks will also have to remain 6 feet apart, which will be no problem for the 12 prospects in town for the big night ... thanks to the backstage pods.

The NFL shared a glimpse of what they look like Thursday morning ... showing off Jones' pod, which includes a widescreen TV, tables and multiple couches.

Remember, the draft usually features all the big names and their families lined up at tables throughout the venue ... but the pandemic is forcing everyone to be as separated as possible.

It looks like a great spot to kick back and relax ... but we're sure there won't be too much partying until AFTER the fellas hear commish Roger Goodell say their names.

FYI, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will NOT get to have their own dope pods -- they decided to enjoy their big moment elsewhere.