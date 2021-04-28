Top NFL Prospect Caleb Farley Tests Positive For COVID, Barred From Draft Party
4/28/2021 6:40 AM PT
Caleb Farley -- a former Va. Tech star who's expected to be a top 20 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday -- has tested positive for COVID and has now been barred from the league's official party.
The DB's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made the announcement in a statement to Pro Football Talk on Wednesday ... saying the 22-year-old is feeling fine, but will now not attend the NFL's in-person draft event in Cleveland this week.
"Caleb Farley tested positive for Covid 19 yesterday on a test administered by the NFL," Rosenhaus said.
"He is totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal. However, he won’t be allowed to attend the draft in Cleveland."
Farley had been just 1 of 13 former college football stars scheduled to be in Ohio for the annual selection process ... so it's obviously a big bummer for the CB.
But, Farley's draft night should still be a memorable one nonetheless -- he's been projected by draft experts to possibly go as high as #9 overall to the Denver Broncos.
Farley -- who opted to sit out the 2020 season over COVID concerns -- played in 23 games in his 2-year career at Virginia Tech, logging six total interceptions.