Projected Top NFL Draft Picks Micah Parsons & Greg Rousseau Opt Out Of CFB Season

The dominoes continue to fall in college football -- this time, Penn State superstar linebacker Micah Parsons has decided to skip the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

It's major news considering Parsons is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2021 draft class ... after recording 192 tackles, 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

"As I considered all my options for 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice, not for myself, but my son and those dearest to me," Parsons said in his announcement Thursday.

The 21-year-old Harrisburg, PA native played a big role in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic -- dominating with 14 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and winning the Defensive MVP.

He also earned All-American honors, 2019 Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year award, and was a Butkus Award finalist.

"The potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season," Parson said. "Therefore, I decided to opt out the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Parsons joins a growing list of NCAA stars opting out -- Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota stud wide receiver Rashod Bateman also dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns.

As for Heisman hopeful Justin Fields, he's committed to suiting up for the Ohio State Buckeyes ... and has no plans on sitting out.