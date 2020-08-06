Projected Top NFL Draft Picks Micah Parsons & Greg Rousseau Opt Out Of CFB Season
Micah Parsons & Greg Rousseau Opt Out Of NCAA Season ... Projected Top NFL Draft Picks
8/6/2020 12:12 PM PT
12:02 PM PT -- Another projected top NFL draft pick has elected to forego the 2020 season ... Univ. of Miami superstar Greg Rousseau has just opted out, his head coach said Thursday.
Rousseau is arguably the best college pass rusher in the country and is considered a near lock to go in the top 10 of next year's NFL draft.
Rousseau piled up a staggering 15.5 sacks last season for Hurricanes ... and was expected to potentially be a Heisman Trophy candidate this year.
The dominoes continue to fall in college football -- this time, Penn State superstar linebacker Micah Parsons has decided to skip the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft.
It's major news considering Parsons is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2021 draft class ... after recording 192 tackles, 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the Nittany Lions.
"As I considered all my options for 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice, not for myself, but my son and those dearest to me," Parsons said in his announcement Thursday.
The 21-year-old Harrisburg, PA native played a big role in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic -- dominating with 14 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and winning the Defensive MVP.
He also earned All-American honors, 2019 Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year award, and was a Butkus Award finalist.
"The potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season," Parson said. "Therefore, I decided to opt out the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft."
Parsons joins a growing list of NCAA stars opting out -- Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota stud wide receiver Rashod Bateman also dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns.
As for Heisman hopeful Justin Fields, he's committed to suiting up for the Ohio State Buckeyes ... and has no plans on sitting out.
Originally published -- 11:19 AM PT
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.