Texas A&M Football Players Test Positive for COVID, Sent to Quarantine

Multiple members of the Texas A&M football team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

We're getting conflicting information about the number of cases within the program ... but coronavirus has definitely infiltrated the athletic dept.

One source says a substantial number of players have tested positive so far. Another source says the true number of positive tests is very low.

When contacted about this story, a rep for the school issued the following statement to TMZ Sports, "We can confirm there have been positive cases among student-athletes."

The rep added, "Consistent with our approach, the data is a private matter."

Texas A&M also pointed out the school has taken measures to prevent the spread of COVID -- including the installation of new hand sanitizer stations, automatic flushing toilets and social distancing protocols.

The Aggies are one of the top football programs in the country -- currently clocking in at #13 in the NCAA pre-season rankings.

Multiple major college football programs have already been affected by Coronavirus -- including Clemson, where 23 football players have reportedly tested positive.