Ezekiel Elliott 'Feeling Good' After COVID-19 But 'Still Can't Work Out'

Ezekiel Elliott says he's feeling good after catching coronavirus earlier this month -- and expects to be cleared to workout again soon.

The NFL superstar appeared on a Twitch feed with Scooter Magruder on Wednesday and took questions from fans ... obviously, one of the pressing topics is Zeke's health!

Remember, the 24-year-old superstar was one of several Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive recently -- and now he's finally speaking out.

"I'm feeling good," Zeke said ... "I would say I had 1 or 2 days where I felt symptoms -- and even then it wasn't too bad."

"I had a cough and a little shortness of breath. Now I feel good, I feel normal."

Zeke says he still hasn't been cleared to work out -- "I gotta wait. I could've went and got re-tested this week. But, I decided it wouldn't hurt to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up."