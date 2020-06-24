Ezekiel Elliott 'Feeling Good' After COVID-19 But 'Still Can't Work Out'

Ezekiel Elliott 'Feeling Good' After COVID-19 ... 'Still Can't Work Out'
6/24/2020 12:31 PM PT
Ezekiel Elliott says he's feeling good after catching coronavirus earlier this month -- and expects to be cleared to workout again soon.
The NFL superstar appeared on a Twitch feed with Scooter Magruder on Wednesday and took questions from fans ... obviously, one of the pressing topics is Zeke's health!
Remember, the 24-year-old superstar was one of several Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive recently -- and now he's finally speaking out.
"I'm feeling good," Zeke said ... "I would say I had 1 or 2 days where I felt symptoms -- and even then it wasn't too bad."
"I had a cough and a little shortness of breath. Now I feel good, I feel normal."
Zeke says he still hasn't been cleared to work out -- "I gotta wait. I could've went and got re-tested this week. But, I decided it wouldn't hurt to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up."
"But, I feel good."
