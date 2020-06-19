Tampa Bay Bucs Asst. Coach Tests Positive for COVID ... 2 Others Quarantined

Breaking News

Coronavirus has infiltrated Tom Brady's new team -- a Tampa Bay Bucs assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

The coach's identity has not been revealed -- but that person is asymptomatic, according to multiple reports.

Two other assistant coaches, who apparently have been interacting with the infected coach, have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution in hopes of not spreading the virus.

The Bucs coaching staff had finally returned to the team facility in Florida on Monday ... where everyone had to go through a rigorous screening process.

Temperatures were taken on the way in, masks are required inside the building ... and there are even one-way hallways to get around the facility.

Still, the fact someone who works for the team has coronavirus is concerning ... with training camps set to open in just a few weeks.

As we previously reported, several members of the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys (including Ezekiel Elliott) have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.