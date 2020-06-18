Odell Beckham, & Kyle Kuzma Rage at Album Release Party ... COVID Danger Zone

Breaking News

Odell Beckham, Kyle Kuzma and a TON of other people put social distancing to the wayside Wednesday night to party with Teyana Taylor ... and only about half the people were wearing masks!

Taylor had a huge listening party for her new album, "The Album," at a mansion in Beverly Hills ... which was supposed to include a heavy dose of social distancing and PPE.

In fact, the invite even spelled out guests would get hazmat suits and masks on the way in.

But, check out some shots from inside ... at one point, a BUNCH of people gathered to listen to music in a small room -- several of them NOT wearing masks!

One of whom is model Winnie Harlow, who's dating the Los Angeles Lakers star, Kyle Kuzma ... who's getting ready to head to Florida to continue the NBA season in a bubble environment!

Cardi B was also at the party with Offset and Kulture -- and you can see Cardi was partying mask-off too.

Outside in the yard, guests were invited to make their own graffiti art -- which is cool -- but we're hoping they washed their hands if sharing the same spray cans!

Look, we're all HOPING nobody has the virus and everyone is safe ... but fact is, Coronavirus cases in California are spiking, particularly in Los Angeles.

There were 2,000 new reported cases across the state on Wednesday.

And, in L.A. County alone, the numbers of COVID-related deaths are about to cross 3,000 ... with more than 73,000 confirmed cases.