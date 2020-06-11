YG's 'F*** the Police' Music Video Dropping Friday, Recorded at Hollywood BLM Rally

Exclusive

YG's about to release the fruit of his extensive labor -- that massive Black Lives Matter rally last weekend in Hollywood -- his new music vid for "F**k the Police."

We're told the video will drop early Friday, and while the song -- for obvious reasons -- won't get a lot of radio airplay, you know it'll be all over the Internet. The song itself already has several million plays on YouTube.

As we reported, YG shot much of the music video during Sunday's Hollywood BLM rally, which he helped organize. With an estimated 50,000 people turning out, it was L.A.'s largest protest since George Floyd was killed -- and we're told parts of YG's speech, which kicked off the march, will be featured in the video.

As the Compton rapper said Sunday, "This s**t been going on for too long. I'm tired of waking up, looking at my phone, seeing another one of my people killed by the police."

He added, "I know if my brother Nipsey Hussle was here, he'd be right here with me."