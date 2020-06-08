L.A. Black Lives Matter Protest Draws 50k, YG Shoots Music Vid

As L.A.'s largest protest yet of George Floyd's killing made its way through Hollywood streets -- with huge celeb's showing support -- YG used it as a powerful backdrop for his new "F**k the Police" music video.

The peaceful demonstration of more than 50,000 people began Sunday on Hollywood Blvd ... and the aerial views were epic.

Much of the crowd came equipped with face masks, homemade BLM signs and messaging to remember the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many other black people killed by police.

YG also used the huge protest as the music video setting for his newly released track, "F**k the Police" ... which he shot during the event. Speaking of which, police presence during the march was minimal, and it remained a totally peaceful event.

Other celebs in attendance included Jamie Foxx, J Lo, A-Rod, Machine Gun Kelly, Vanessa Hudgens, Mod Sun, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Michael Rappaport, Madeline Petsch, Karreuche Tran, Ireland Baldwin and Marlon Wayans.

There were separate protests in other parts of L.A as well, including Compton, which was attended by Russell Westbrook, Cassie and Alex Fine.