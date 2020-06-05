Anti-BLM Man Confronts 'Peaceful' Montana Protesters, Hit with Karma

Play video content @crazy_birdldy79/Twitter

Montana Black Lives Matter protesters went toe-to-toe with a very angry, very grown guy itching for a fight ... and it didn't end well for him.

It all went down Thursday evening in Whitefish, Montana where a group of nearly 100 people gathered to peacefully protest near the town's city hall ... and then angry dude got in the middle of the action.

He immediately got up in a few grills and shouted, "Black lives matter? F**k you!!!" Then he ripped signs out of the hands of protesters ... who, BTW, did nothing in retaliation, but to loudly chant, "Peaceful!"

For a couple of minutes, it looked like a fight would definitely break out, but a police officer arrived, ushered away the man ... and lo and behold, he's the one who got in trouble. Whitefish PD tells us he was cited for disorderly conduct.

Whitefish PD went on to say, "The City of Whitefish is dedicated to protecting the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully protest and ask all who are involved to respect each other’s rights and protest peacefully."