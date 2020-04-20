YG's Nonprofit 4Hunnid Ways Delivers PPE to Needy Families

YG is taking a hands-on approach to giving back ... dropping off care packages filled with what have become crucial items these days.

The rapper's nonprofit org 4Hunnid Ways is sending $10k worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) to dozens of families in Emergency Crisis Housing in Central Los Angeles. The packages have masks, gloves, sanitizer detergent, clothes, board games water, diapers, bottles and other toys.

In total, YG and co. are helping more than 100 families.

YG and his biz partner Sheron Barber tells TMZ, "Nothing prepares you for a situation like this, rather than sit by and wait for updates on how people in underserved circumstances are going to be assisted, we took the initiative to listen to the needs of families and provide all the necessary items to help them through Quarantine while still practicing social distance."

He's just the latest example of people -- famous or not -- stepping up to help out those less fortunate right now.