Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson Join All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief

We Are 'All In' For COVID-19 Relief ...

Rubin launched the "All In Challenge" Tuesday -- it's a massive fundraiser to feed Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic ... and it's offering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences in hopes of raising tens of millions of dollars.

People who want to donate to a great cause can throw down as little as $10 to enter to win awesome prizes ... like a chance to be in Kevin's next movie or spend a day with Ryan Seacrest. on ALL of his jobs!!!

Play video content

Meanwhile, Meek is auctioning off his 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom!!! Opening bid ... $200k. If ya wanna be a baller in the NBA -- it'll be back eventually -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is giving you a shot to suit up for a game. FOR REAL!!

And, for those big ballers, there's a bunch of auctions ... like a $50,000 opening bid to play H.O.R.S.E. with Magic and sit courtside at a Lakers game. NBD.

Scores of other actors, athletes, singers and celebs, in general, are getting involved -- it's a challenge, after all, so everyone's calling out their friends. Kevin's lookin' at you, Rock.

So, check out what Yo Gotti, Alex Rodriguez, Todd Gurley, Zach and Julie Ertz, Ben Simmons and many more are offering. It's all at allinchallenge.com.

Play video content

Justin Bieber just joined too, and says he's gonna fly to the winner's home and sing, "One Less Lonely Girl."

Rubin says 100% of money raised will be donated to programs to feed the hungry, including ... Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Word Central Kitchen, America's Food Fund and Feeding America.