NBA's Orlando Bubble Will Reportedly Have DJs, Video Games, VIP Treatment

The NBA is looking to hook players UP when the season picks up in Orlando next month ... with the Disney World "bubble" reportedly featuring DJ sets, ping-pong, movies, barbers, billiards and the whole VIP treatment.

The details on the living arrangements are trickling out courtesy of Shams Charania ... and it sounds like the Association is pulling out all the stops to make the experience as enjoyable as possible for its players.

The athletes will have their own lounge to be able to chill, watch TV or play NBA 2K20 and other games ... as well as a pool, mani-pedis and other options from the comfort of their hotels.

Other entertainment will include movies, lawn games, pool, and more ... as well as the option to attend other NBA games going on in Orlando.

Of course, not everyone is stoked on the idea -- players from Kyrie Irving to Carmelo Anthony have expressed safety concerns and other issues with starting the season back up.

As for the hotels, the teams will be split up between the Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and the Yacht Club based on seeding.