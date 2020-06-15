Charles Barkley Says Canceling NBA Season Would Be 'Catastrophic Mistake'

Breaking News

Charles Barkley says it would be "stupid" to cancel the remainder of the NBA season ... saying players wouldn't just miss out on cash, but they'd also lose their platform.

"I think it will be stupid to not play for 2 reasons," Barkley said on ESPN's "Get Up!"

"Number 1, if they don't play, they're gonna be 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind' for the rest of the year."

Barkley says LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes on the planet, but without the NBA season, "he won't be visible anywhere. So, it's out of sight out of mind."

Number 2 ... Barkley says players could be using their fat NBA paychecks to continue to help the cause.

"They're gonna lose billions of dollars that the players could use to go into their own communities and do some great stuff. So, it's not good on any part."

As we previously reported, Stephen Jackson came out strong against continuing the season -- saying it will take away the media focus from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard recently came out with similar statements to Jackson. And, Monday morning, Barkley addressed those players as well.