Ohio State Star QB Justin Fields Will NOT Opt Out, Gunning For Heisman

Ohio State QB Justin Fields will NOT opt out of the 2020 season ... saying he's still laser-focused on winning championships AND the Heisman Trophy.

Of course, Fields is one of the top QBs in the country -- Yahoo Sports has him ranked #2, right behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 TDs as a sophomore in 2019 while rushing for 484 yards and 10 TDs ... landing him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

But, with so much uncertainty surrounding the college football landscape in 2020 -- and at least one star player opting out to prep for the NFL Draft -- Fields wanted Buckeye Nation to know he's not going anywhere.

"I never thought about opting out," Fields told the media Tuesday.

The 6'3", 225 pound QB understands why others would opt out -- citing safety and financial concerns -- but says that's just not the path for him.

"Some people's families might not be as financially stable as others. Plus, me growing up as a kid, I've always been a competitor and I've always loved to play football. Me just growing up with my family, I never really needed anything. My family has provided me with everything I've needed."

"So, getting to money as fast as I can isn't really a priority for me."

"I'm just trying to stay as optimistic as possible right now. But as far as opting out, I mean, I can see where those guys are coming from, but I never thought about opting out."

Now, Fields says he's ready to compete for rings, trophies and glory -- starting with beating Michigan.

"Then we want to win a Big Ten championship. Then we want to go on and win the first game of the playoff and then win the national championship."

"Then as far as my goals personally, I want to show everybody that I'm the best quarterback in the nation. Of course, I want to win the Heisman and do all of that stuff. But the team comes first, so if none of that happens, I'm fine with a national championship."