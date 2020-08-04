Minnesota Star Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of NCAA Season, Potential 1st-Round Pick

Breaking News

Another standout college football player has decided to forgo the 2020 season ... this time, it's Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

As we previously reported, Virginia Tech star Caleb Farley -- one of the best cornerbacks in college ball -- became the highest NFL prospect to "opt out" of the season to focus on training for the next level.

Bateman -- the 2019 Big Ten Receiver of the Year -- announced his decision to move on from his college career on Tuesday ... calling it the "hardest decision" of his life.

"Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community, and beyond," Bateman said on Twitter.

"Because of this, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 college football season. I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."

BTW -- Bateman played a huge role in the Golden Gophers' offense for 2 seasons ... racking up 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns and making him a potential first-round pick next year.

Head coach P.J. Fleck released a statement on Bateman's decision ... praising the player for his time with the team.

"Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family. I love Rashod and will always be there for him."