Jim Harbaugh Says Don't Cancel Football, 'Trained Their Whole Lives For This'

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is strongly advocating for the college football season to go on as planned -- saying the players "want to play" ... and noting "they've been training their whole lives for this."

Harbaugh talked about the situation during a zoom press conference with reporters on Wednesday... saying he wants everyone to be safe ... but also REALLY wants to get back to work.

"COVID is part of our society. Wasn't caused by football or caused by sports. And there's no expert view right now that I'm aware of that sports is going to make that worse. It's part of our society, we're going to have to deal with it."

Harbaugh continued, "These kids are going to have to do the same thing. They've got to go to school. They've trained their whole lives for the opportunity to play their sport. That is my view with the knowledge that we have and time to learn more about it."

"It would be my responsibility, our responsibility, and the players' responsibility also, to keep themselves safe and get the schooling and training that they need."

Harbaugh says he's been speaking with his players and says they would rather play with no fans in the stands than to not play at all.