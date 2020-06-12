Ravens' John Harbaugh Calls NFL COVID-19 Protocols 'Humanly Impossible'

Breaking News

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says there's NO WAY teams will be able to function with the NFL's current coronavirus game plan ... saying the rules are "humanly impossible" to follow.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams earlier this week ... implementing a 6-foot distance rule, virtual meetings and other safety measures to follow when training camp opens in July.

Harbaugh says his team will try like hell to follow the current protocols ... but insists the league needs to revise its list before players start practicing together.

"I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do. Humanly impossible," Harbaugh told "Inside Access with Jason La Canfora & Ken Weinman" on 105.7 The Fan.

"We're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But, you know, this is a communication sport."

"So if we want to get out there and have any idea about what we're doing on the field, we have to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice and I'm pretty sure the huddle's not going to be six-feet spaced."

Harbaugh lists other examples of when following the protocol will be too big of a challenge -- including the locker room showers and weight room -- and hope the league uses "common sense" by the time camps pick up next month.