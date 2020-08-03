Odell Beckham Called for NFL to Cancel 2020 Season ... Over COVID Concerns

Breaking News

Odell Beckham is publicly calling for the NFL to cancel the 2020 season ... saying it's just too dangerous to play with COVID still wreaking havoc.

"I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen," the Cleveland Browns star told the Wall Street Journal ... "and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it."

It's important to note the WSJ interview took place just before the NFLPA reached an agreement with the league about COVID protocol on July 24 -- and Odell reported to training camp on July 28.

Beckham is reportedly not considering opting out often 2020 season -- and feels more comfortable and confident about things after seeing the COVID protocols at the Browns facility, according to Cleveland.com.

Still, Odell's concerns to the WSJ seem pretty valid ... he explains why the NFL has much bigger challenges than other pro leagues like the NBA.

"Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs."

"Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there's 80 people in a locker room."

"We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?"

Beckham suggested the owners are leading the charge to play ... because they don't want to lose money.

"It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this -- and I hate saying it like that -- but the owners’ [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human."