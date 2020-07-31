Odell Beckham Reveals Most Insane Closet Ever, Hundreds of Shoes, Jerseys, Clothes

Play video content Breaking News

WHAT!?!??!

Everyone knows Odell Beckham Jr. is obsessed with fashion ... but did you know his closet is the size of a DEPARTMENT STORE?!

The Cleveland Browns star gave a rare glimpse into his wardrobe area on Friday ... showing rows of expensive sneakers, aisles of shirts, sweatshirts and pants and some pretty cool memorabilia on the walls.

The shoe racks alone are enough to fill an entire Foot Locker -- 9-shelves high surround the permitter of the massive wardrobe room ... cleats, boots, casual sneakers, everything.

He's also got top-quality entertainment ... a Ms. Pac-Man arcade game and Pop-a-shot hoop -- right next to framed jerseys of Colin Kaepernick and Todd Gurley.

Beckham says he's currently doing a little spring cleaning -- but plans to donate a bunch of the items to charity.

How does he have so many clothes? Well, he's an influencer so some of it probably came for free -- but also, he's in the middle of a $95 MILLION contract with $65 mil guaranteed.