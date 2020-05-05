Odell Beckham Working Out Like A Maniac After Surgery, 'This Is My Time'

"I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster ... this is my time."

The Dawg Pound's gotta be salivating after hearing Odell Beckham's prediction for the upcoming season ... with the Cleveland Browns superstar WR saying he'll be more than ready to bounce back after a disappointing 2019.

Remember, OBJ says he played all of last season with a sports hernia injury he suffered during training camp ... which ultimately led to a lackluster start to his career in Orange and Brown.

The injury ultimately required surgery ... which Beckham had after the season.

"So pretty much, I was just f***ed up the whole year," Odell says. "I really didn't try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had."

Beckham gave an update on his status in a vlog posted on Monday ... saying he's putting in the work during rehab to get back to 100% during quarantine.

"Recovery's going well. Guess I'm really just trying to put my body back together. I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put it all back together in seven months."

Beckham had just 4 TDs in 2019 as the Browns went 6-10 ... but this talk has to get fans fired up for 2020.