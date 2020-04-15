Odell Beckham Gets Handsy With Model GF In Trick Shot Sesh, Hut, Hut, Hike!

Play video content

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't win much during the Browns' year ... but he's CRUSHING the offseason -- getting touchy-feely with his smokin' hot GF while hitting awesome trick shots!!

The Cleveland wideout and his model girlfriend, Lauren Wood, headed out to a sick backyard court this week ... and she played the best center we've ever seen during Odell's throwing sessions.

Check out the video ... her three-point stance is incredible -- and OBJ clearly had no problem taking some snaps from her!!!

As for the trickery part of the clip ... Odell nailed a full-length pass straight into a basketball hoop -- and he went crazy afterward.

But, let's be honest, the star of the show was Lauren ... who even made a great cheerleader for Beckham!!

The couple has been officially together since November ... but they were a rumored fling long before that -- and seem awfully cozy during these quarantine times.