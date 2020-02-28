Odell Beckham Decked Out In $7,000 Louis Vuitton Fit At Paris Fashion Week

Breaking News Mega

It's Odell Beckham's favorite time of the year!!! No, not football season ... it's Paris Fashion Week ... and the Browns' superstar made sure to look the part.

OBJ hit up the Virgil Abloh x Baccarat party on Thursday ... and the dude was draped in new Louis Vuitton from head-to-toe.

So, let's break it down -- on top, Odell was wearing the monogram reversible jacket, which comes with a hefty $5,250 price tag.

Of course, the swag didn't stop there -- naturally, Beckham paired the jacket with the monogram cargo pants with removable 3D pockets (thankfully, Odell decided to ditch the boxy pockets).

Louis Vuitton

As for the trousers, they come with a $2,010 price tag.

To top it all off, OBJ had some pretty special pair of Jordan 1s -- the Pass The Torch Js, which were designed for Kawhi Leonard after winning the 2014 NBA Finals and run around $1-2k a pop nowadays.