Odell Beckham Gifts Jarvis Landry $110k Watch Happy 27th Birthday, Bro!!!

Everybody needs a friend like Odell Beckham Jr. ... 'cause the Cleveland Browns superstar just gave his teammate and best bro, Jarvis Landry, an incredible $110k watch for his birthday!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... OBJ wanted to do something extra special for Landry's 27th birthday on Nov. 28, so he hooked him up with a Patek Phlippe 5980 Nautilus ... and it's beautiful.

We're told Odell hit up his go-to guy Gabriel The Jeweler to make it happen ... and the dude came through in the clutch just in time for Landry's big day.

Of course, Gabriel has an NFL roster's worth of clients -- from Stefon Diggs to Landry to Antonio Brown -- and we know how much Odell loves watches, so it was the perfect gift!!!

Landry and Beckham go WAYYYYY back -- they're both from New Orleans and have been best friends since they were freshmen in high school. They went on to dominate at LSU and have reunited together on the Browns.