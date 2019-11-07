Odell Beckham Goes IG Official With Smokin' Hot Model GF Lauren Wood

Breaking News

Odell Beckham has been sorta privately dating an absolute BABE for months -- but they've finally gone IG official!

OBJ's lady is Lauren Wood -- a model/actress who's appeared on shows like "Ballers" and "Wild 'N Out." Her Instagram page is also FIRE!!!

Wood had been spotted at Browns games supporting the WR -- even hanging with Odell's mom -- but they hadn't taken their relationship public ... until this week!

Wood wished Beckham a happy birthday (he turned 27 on Tuesday) and posted a few pics of the two hanging out ... one shot featured the couple in bed together!

"Happy birthday @obj ! Your soul is pure gold. U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters," Wood wrote.

"PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af."

Beckham commented back saying, "YUMI ... I’m riding wit u, I got ur back. U kno what it is. LOVE queen!"

BOOM! OFFICIAL!

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, commented, "Cuties💕 love u guys!"