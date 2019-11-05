Julio Jones Bros Out With Roddy White In Bahamas During Bye, Happy Birthday!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here's a fun way to escape your 1-7 teammates ...

Julio Jones ditched the Falcons during his squad's bye this weekend ... flying all the way out to the Bahamas to bro down with Roddy White for the ex-ATL star's birthday -- and it looked awesome!!!

The party went down at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau ... with White throwing a cool little get-together at the resort's swanky pool for his 38th.

There was bottle service, signs that spelled out "Roddy" ... and plenty of R&R for Julio before he had to get back to an Atlanta team with no hopes of the playoffs this season.

It's pretty cool that the two NFL studs are still good friends ... Jones and Roddy played together from 2011 to 2015 -- but shared a bond much bigger than just football.

Roddy was instrumental in helping Julio during his first few years in the league ... while 30-year-old Julio was later there for White to help him after he tragically lost his brother in 2014.

"Every day, he called me and checked up on me," White said of Julio at the time to NFL.com. "Asked me how I was doing, came down for the funeral, showed up at the house. You know, that was really, really special to me. I needed him to get through that."