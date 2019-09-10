Odell Beckham Says He'll Keep Wearing $350k Watch, Rules Be Damned

Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't give a damn about the NFL's jewelry policy ... 'cause the Cleveland Browns superstar says he's gonna keep wearing his flashy $350k watch during games.

Aside from the Brownies getting rocked by the Titans on Sunday, the biggest story coming out of Cleveland was OBJ rocking a bougie Richard Mille watch during the game.

Of course ... the league has a rule against wearing "hard objects"... which means Beckham's wrist drip is NOT allowed.

But, OBJ told Cleveland.com on Tuesday he's DETERMINED to rock the watch on the field again -- claiming people are blowing the situation way out of proportion for 2 reasons ...

1) The price of the watch. OBJ says if he was wearing a cheap $20 timepiece no one would care (wrong BTW, we'd care even MORE).

2) Odell says it's all about him -- people make a big deal out of ANYTHING he does.

The NFL reportedly planned on speaking with Odell about the watch situation -- but clearly, his mind is already made up.