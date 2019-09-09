Odell Beckham Rocks $350k Watch During Browns Blowout Loss

IMAGN

The Cleveland Browns sucked ass on Sunday ... but at least Odell Beckham looked stylish during the blowout!

The superstar WR sported a Richard Mille RM 011 Orange Storm Men's Watch on his wrist while his Browns took on the Tennessee Titans.

Guessing Beckham thought the swag would help him ball out ... but the only thing it did was draw criticism as the Browns got smashed by Marcus Mariota's squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in a 43-13 loss in Cleveland.

Beckham played okay -- 7 catches for 71 yards and 0 TDs -- but it'll be interesting to see if he rocks the watch again next week coming off of such a disappointing 1st week.

Oh, and yeah ... he's almost certainly gonna get fined by the NFL for wearing the watch.