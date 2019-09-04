Colin Kaepernick Fires Passes to Odell Beckham During Private Workout Session

Breaking News

Yeah, it happened during a private workout session back in July ... and it's all on video.

Colin and Odell connected at UCLA for some QB, WR work -- they ran routes, Colin worked on throwing on the run and flexed his arm strength.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And, get this ... Odell showed up to the workout wearing a Colin Kaepernick #7 jersey.

Kap has been trying to showcase his skills recently in the hopes an NFL team will give him a workout. So far it hasn't happened, but he's still trying.

Just this week, Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins vouched for Kaepernick during an interview with GQ magazine -- claiming the guy is clearly good enough to help an NFL team win.

Hopkins says he was upset when the Texans passed over Kap when they needed a QB in 2017 following an injury to Deshaun Watson.