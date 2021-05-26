Trevor Lawrence Raves Over New Jags Teammate Tim Tebow, 'He Looks Great!'

Tim Tebow's got plenty of doubters these days ... but Trevor Lawrence ain't one of them -- the new Jaguars superstar QB just raved over TT, saying the dude looks "great!"

Lawrence was asked this week about the 33-year-old who's trying to earn a spot on Jacksonville's roster after nearly a decade away from the game, and Trevor admitted he's impressed with what he's seen from Tebow so far.

"He looks good -- he looks great," Lawrence told the AP Pro Football Podcast.

"You can tell, he's just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Just had a few conversations with him and I can already tell. And then just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him."

Lawrence continued, "Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and that you want to be around every day. And then I'm excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He's in awesome shape."

TEBOW TIME🏈👀 | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021 @wjxt4

Jacksonville just inked Tim to a 1-year contract earlier this month ... and, with the former Heisman Trophy winner not having played a meaningful down since the 2012 season, many are skeptical this will all work out.

In fact, Charles Barkley said earlier this week he thinks it'll be "impossible" for Tim to transition from quarterback to tight end after so many years away from the game.

Play video content Waddle And Silvy / ESPN Chicago

Lawrence, though, is clearly a believer ... adding on the podcast, "I was excited to meet him."

"When it was official, I saw him in the locker room and had a few good conversations and I really like him."